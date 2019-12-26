Shots fired in 2300 Block of S. Carol Ave adult female was shot inside her residence

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, December 24th, 2019, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 Block of S. Carol Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that one adult female was shot inside her residence. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Today at 4:41 pm, Martin Alberto Ochoa was contacted in the 4100 block of W. 21st Place and placed under arrest after a short standoff with officers. He was booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility for Misconduct with Weapons and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor. This incident is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this incident to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.