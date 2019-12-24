Christmas DUI Detail 2019

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail on Tuesday, December 24th, Wednesday, December 25th, Thursday, December 26th, Friday, December 27th and Saturday, December 28th 2019. Additional officers will be roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

These DUI patrols are, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the focus will be impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

We recommend the following easy steps for a safe Christmas Holiday.