Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - If you are seeing officers wearing beards in uniform, it’s because the Yuma Police Department is hosting our “Beauty and the Beards” fundraiser within our department. 100% of the donations will go to charity, 50% will be donated to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and 50% will be donated to the Yuma Police Department Awards Banquet Committee.

Beginning November 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020, we will be hosting the six month no shave and ponytails fundraising event. Male officers will be able to grow their beards and the female officers will be able to color their hair and nails in vibrant colors and/or wear their hair in ponytails. The cost for each participant will be $25.00 per month ($150.00) or $125.00, a onetime upfront payment.

If anyone has any questions or is interested in donating to the event, feel free to contact Sergeant Lori Franklin at the Yuma Police Department.