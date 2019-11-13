Chevy Silverado vs Yamaha motorcycle collision on Avenue A and 28th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This afternoon, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle collision at Avenue A and 28th Street.

The initial investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle ridden by a 43 year old male was making a left hand turn onto Avenue A from 28th Street when it collided with a Chevy Silverado.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers of the Chevy Silverado were uninjured.

Avenue A is currently closed from 28th Street to Palmcroft Drive. It does not appear that alcohol or speed is a factor.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.