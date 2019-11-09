Desert Hills to host professional tournament, pro-am event

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yumans will have a chance to watch golf professionals up close – and some will even get to play side-by-side with them – when the Sunbelt Senior Professional Tour Championship comes to Yuma’s Desert Hills Golf Course November 12-15.​

Yuma will host the Sunbelt Tour Championship, a season-ending finale with a large field of professionals playing for cash and prestige at Desert Hills Golf Course. And you can play with them in A Pro-Am event November 12 allows local golfers to play alongside the tour pros for just $40 each, with proceeds benefiting Amberly’s Place, Yuma’s family advocacy center.

The tournament still has a number of sponsorship packages available, which include entries into the pro-am event, plus additional exposure.

Founded in 1996, the Sunbelt Professional Golf Tour was created to provide playing opportunities for quality senior golfers, contribute to local charities, make an economic impact in smaller communities and provide publicity for its sponsor-partners. Other than the PGA Champions Tour, the Sunbelt Senior is the only other professional senior tour in North America.

Among the tour’s stars planning to appear in Yuma include “Golf’s Ironman” Bob Kurtz, who holds two official Guinness World Records in golf, and whose interesting accomplishments include having scored a number equivalent to his age or lower every year for 14 years. The field of nearly 40 registered golf professionals includes Robin Byrd, Tim Conley, Bill Harvey, Randy Kennedy, John Ross, Hugh Royer and Gary Trivisonno.

Though the Sunbelt seniors have never before played in Arizona, the goal is to make Yuma a permanent stop on their tour, explained City of Yuma Golf Operations Manager Drew Smith. “The Tour Championship will bring positive exposure for Yuma via extensive media coverage, including potential Golf Channel involvement, and will highlight the city as a vacation destination.”

Members of the public are invited to observe the tournament as spectators. No admission fee will be charged.

For more information on remaining sponsorship packages, a pro-am entry form or additional details, please contact Desert Hills at 928-373-5220.

The Sunbelt Senior Professional Golf Tour Championship event sponsor is Genesis of Yuma. The associate sponsors are Foothills Bank, Brewers Sports Bar, Quechan Nation, AEA Federal Credit Union, Up To Par Medical Practice, Gowan Company, Del Outdoor/Sign Pro, Outlaw County/Z93/Monster Media and Coca Cola.