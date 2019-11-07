Annual Fine Arts fundraiser to feature Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Fine Arts Department is teaming up to present music, theater, and art to the community during The Radio Active Variety Show.

This year’s annual fundraiser for scholarships will include scenes from Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and also feature vocal and band music. In addition to the show, the Art Department will be sharing through creative demonstrations, Graphic Arts will be taking photos, and a silent auction will also be held.



“Guests will have an opportunity to see and hear the progress that our students are achieving,” said Professor of Choral and Vocal Music Deltrina Grimes. “They will also have an opportunity to hear directly from our scholarship recipients.”



The shows will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the AWC Theatre, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. Saturday night’s performance will include preshow music provided by the AWC String Ensemble.



Ticket prices are $5 for AWC students, $20 for individuals, and $30 for couples. Purchase pre-sale tickets from the AWC Foundation office located in the 3C Building on the AWC Yuma Campus, call (928) 344-1720, visit foundation.azwestern.edu, or purchase your tickets at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime.



For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at (928) 344-7574 or Professor of Theatre Ann Wilkinson at (928) 344-7592.