Apartment Fire at Palm Shadows Apartments

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday November 3, 2019, at about 5:45 am, an apartment was reported to be on fire at the Palm Shadows Apartments, 125 South 10th Avenue. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from apartment #3 of a 6-unit block of apartments in the complex. Residents of other occupied apartments were evacuated and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

A section of metal fence surrounding the complex had to be cut out to allow for closest access to the apartment. Also, sections had to be cut from the roof to stop the spread in the common attic areas of the adjoining apartments. Most of the damage was contained to the apartment where the fire started but 7 residents from a total of 3 apartments needed assistance from the American Red Cross. The Yuma Police Department provided assistance with traffic and crowd control.

The fire was believed to have started in the living room of apartment #3. There were 3 apartments occupied at the time of the fire and all residents were able to evacuate safely. The specific cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is not believed to have been intentionally set.