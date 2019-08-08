Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, August 17th, at 10:00 a.m. for a Summer Book Tasting! Bring a favorite book to share with the group. All are welcome to attend. Discussions are held in Meeting Room B.

Future book club titles include:



Saturday, September 21st @ 10:00 a.m.

The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty



Saturday, October 19th @ 10:00 a.m.

Quiet: the Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.