Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today at approximately 1:22 p.m., the Yuma Police Department Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit arrested 47 year old Scott Adams for Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation.

The victim in this case is under the age of 15 years. The suspect and victim were not known to each other prior to the contact via social media.

The case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective Townsend at (928) 373-4694 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.