"Where Does Your Money Go?" workshops

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Do you feel like your income isn’t keeping up with your expenses, or that you can’t save enough to cover an emergency expense?

The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Where Does Your Money Go?” a 1.5 hour workshop to teach basic budgeting skills that will help you organize your daily activities and spending habits to keep money in your pocket! There is no charge to attend.



Tuesday, August 20th • 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, November 5th • 3:00 p.m.

Foothills Library, 13226 E South Frontage Road Yuma AZ



Tuesday, August 27th • 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 6th • 11:00 a.m.

Heritage Library, 350 S Third Avenue Yuma AZ



Thursday, September 5th • 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 6th • 4:00 p.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ



Tuesday, September 17th • 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 17th • 1:30 p.m.

Somerton Library, 240 Canal Street Somerton AZ



Tuesday, September 24th • 10:00 a.m.

San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue San Luis AZ



Thursday, September 26th • 11:00 a.m.

Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton AZ



For more information, call Andrew Zollman, Business Librarian, at (928) 373-6480.