Best Western Plus Comes to Southwestern Arizona

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the opening of the Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites. This completely renovated 97-suite hotel is located at 10731 E. South Frontage Rd. in the Foothills neighborhood of Yuma and is owned by Greens Hotels.

Visitors to the Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites are sure to notice the $2.5 million renovation as every piece of the property has been updated to the elevated stylings and standards of the Best Western Plus brand. Every room features a 49” flat-screen TV, a microwave and mini-fridge. Pillow-top mattresses are featured in every room for a restful night’s sleep and kitchenettes are available in some rooms.

“It’s an exciting time around the hotel as our staff is ready to showcase our multimillion dollar renovation and the superior service of the Best Western Plus brand,” said Stacy Varnadoe, General Manager, Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn & Suites. “Our guests are going to love our location in the Yuma Foothills and the award-winning Best Western Rewards program.”

An outdoor pool and hot tub are open daily so guests can take in the Arizona sun. An onsite fitness center features the latest in cardiovascular and weight equipment, perfect to keep your workout routine on track while on the road. A complimentary full breakfast is served daily with gluten and dairy-free options available.

The Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn and Suites is conveniently located off of I-8 for easy access in and out of the Yuma, perfect for a weary traveler after a long day on the road. Guests are minutes from the Yuma Palms Mall and Mesa Del Sol Golf Course.

Reservations may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 928-345-1777 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 800-780-7234. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at BestWestern.com.

Staying with Best Western is now more rewarding than ever, as Best Western Rewards (BWR®) is one of the industry's most generous rewards programs and one of few that is truly international. With approximately 4,500 locations in nearly 100 countries, Best Western makes it easy for members to earn points redeemable for global free room nights with no blackout dates, dining, shopping and entertainment gift cards, gas cards, airline miles and more.

To learn more about the program or to become a BWR member, visit BestwesternRewards.com.