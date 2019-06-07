Art Center accepting theater fellowship applications

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma is now accepting theater fellowship applications through July 31 from persons seeking to direct the next winter dinner theater production at the Yuma Art Center galleries.

Now in its third year, the theater fellowship program gives a theater artist an opportunity to develop their directorial practice by directing a full-length performance with technical and administrative support from the Yuma Art Center. The selected fellow will direct a full-length production for the Yuma Art Center's annual dinner theater production Feb. 12-16, 2020. The fellow will lead evening and weekend rehearsals from October through January and regular production meetings.

About the Dinner Theatre Production

Each February, during the week of Valentine’s Day, the Yuma Art Center presents a full-length dinner theater production in the Yuma Art Center galleries. The center’s central gallery is transformed into a unique performance space with a stage and set built completely for the customized needs of the given production. The 2020 production will mark 10 years of dinner theater productions at the Yuma Art Center, noting that the production has sold out every show for nine consecutive years.

Depending on the staging needs, the gallery will comfortably seat 120 audience members per performance who will have dinner prior to the production and dessert and coffee during intermission.

What the theater fellow will receive:

A $2,000 stipend.

Administrative support to include marketing, ticketing, production royalties and scripts.

Technical production support to include lighting, sound, set, properties and costumes.

Temporary housing assistance (if needed).

What the theater fellow will provide:

Direct a full-length play.

Lead multiple rehearsals each week starting in October.

Engage the local community with additional workshops and educational opportunities.

Assist with programming related to performance.

Attend staff and production meetings.

How to apply

Applicants must submit a proposal in the form of a one-page document by 4 p.m. July 31 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject line of “Theater Fellowship Application.” The proposal should include a brief description of the production as well as a brief description of the applicant’s specific direction and design for the production. Along with the proposal, applicants must submit an artistic resume and two professional references. The Division of Arts and Culture will select the fellowship recipient through a competitive application process.

Please take into consideration the production preference is a comedy, melodrama, mystery or related genre to fit within the nature of a dinner theater setting. Also note that the cast will consist of volunteer performers from throughout the Yuma community and the rehearsal schedule will be set based on the availability of the director and cast selected. Because of this, shows with small cast sizes are preferred.

Preferred Qualifications