Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Calling all local musicians and music lovers! On Thursday, June 13th and 20th, the Foothills Library will host Live Music Jam Sessions at 1:00 p.m. Come and join in the music together.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.