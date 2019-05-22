6th Annual Summer Theater Camp

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Beginning Tuesday, June 4th, the Main Library, in collaboration with Yuma Community Theater, will offer the 6th Annual Summer Theatre Camp for youth ages 12-18. For the first time ever, theater camp will focus on making a musical! Students will have an opportunity to learn theatre basics, including acting, costumes, and props.

On Saturday, June 29th, students will perform "Just Another High School Musical" for family and friends to demonstrate what they’ve learned!



Workshops will be held every Tuesday and Thursday through June 27th from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive. There is no charge to attend.



For more information, call Teen Services at (928) 373-6479.