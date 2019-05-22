Residents invited to unveiling of latest student welcome sign

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A fourth uniquely crafted sign done largely by local high school students will welcome visitors to Yuma officially on Thursday.

Members of the public are invited to join in the unveiling of the latest collaboration between the City of Yuma Clean and Beautiful Commission and area students on a “Welcome to Yuma” sign. The dedication of this mini-beautification project will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23 near the northwest corner of 1st Street and 4th Avenue.

As with three previous signs, local high school students took a large role in the project. Students from Yuma High School did the sign’s design and fabrication. They will be on hand for the unveiling of the landmark they helped create.

City of Yuma Public Works will install the sign.

Each of the three previous signs has had its own unique design, and this year’s installment will maintain that tradition. This sign consists of a metal structure approximately 3 feet by 6 feet. The location where the sign is intended to be installed is in a 20-foot diameter circle. The sign will be installed inside the circle on top of a concrete slab and the inside of the circle will be filled with landscape rock.

The unveiling takes place during National Public Works Week, which is May 19-25.