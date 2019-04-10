Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Jersey Mike's would like to thank its outstanding customers, franchise owners and team members for their generous support during this year's 9th Annual Month of Giving which raised more than $7.3 million for local charities nationwide.

In Yuma, $5,590 was raised for Crossroads Mission.

The campaign culminated on March 27, Day of Giving, when 1,500 Jersey Mike’s restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to more than 200 different charities across the nation.

“I would like to thank our extraordinary customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners who helped us raise the most ever during Jersey Mike’s 9th Annual Month of Giving in March,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Our mission statement has always been focused on making a difference in people’s lives, and the record-setting amount raised this March will go a long way toward supporting the good work of our local partner charities.”

Cancro, who bought his first sub shop at age 17, credits two local businessmen in Point Pleasant Beach where he grew up — Jack Baker of Baker’s Lobster Shanty and Bob Hoffman of Hoffman’s Ice Cream — with showing him the importance of giving unconditionally to the community. From the beginning this philosophy has been central to Jersey Mike’s mission.

During the month of March, customers were invited to come in to their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to a local designated charity partner. Then on Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving,” 100 percent of the day’s sales were donated to each local charity partner. The charity recipients included schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“Giving…making a difference in someone’s life” has been the mission of Jersey Mike’s from the beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog