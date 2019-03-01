Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Attract new customers with a free business profile! On Wednesday, March 13th, the Main Library will host “Google My Business” at 3:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A. Presenter Adrian Alfaro will discuss how the service works, and teach you how to claim your business profile and set up an account.

In order to participate, attendees should bring a mobile device and have access an e-mail account.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Visit http://yumalibrary.evanced.info/signup/ or call (928) 373-6480.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.