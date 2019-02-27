Small Steps to Health & Wealth workshops

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Looking for ways to live a healthier life and achieve financial security? Small Steps to Health and Wealth™ is designed to help you implement behavior change strategies that simultaneously improve your health and personal finances.

Beginning Tuesday, March 12th, Melissa Wyatt, Yuma County Family, Consumer, and Health Sciences Agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, will present a series of Small Steps to Health and Wealth™ workshops in Meeting Room A at the Main Library. There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (928) 726-3904.

Participants are not required to attend all workshop sessions, but must register for each session they wish to attend.

Tuesday, March 12th • 10:00 a.m.

Track Your Current Behavior

Tuesday, March 26th • 10:00 a.m.

Unload Your Childhood Baggage

Tuesday, April 9th • 10:00 a.m.

Put Your Mind To It

Tuesday, April 23rd • 10:00 a.m.

Commit to Making a Change

Tuesday, May 14th • 10:00 a.m.

Defy Someone or Defy the Odds

Tuesday, May 28th • 10:00 a.m.

Think Balance – Not Sacrifice

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.