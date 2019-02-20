Special Needs Resource Center OPEN HOUSE

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to introduce Phase II of the LEADing (Libraries Enabling Assistive Discovery) Technology Project! This project was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

In October 2017, the Yuma County Library District launched the LEADing Technology Project at the Main Library. Assistive technologies were made available for children, teens, and adults with physical and mental developmental disabilities. Thanks to funding from the Arizona State Library, the Main Library has purchased additional equipment, and expanded the project to the Foothills Library. The new Special Needs Resource Center, located in the Foothills Library Children’s Area, includes toys & tools for children with sensory needs, as well as bilingual books for all ages about special needs. Assistive devices such as large text keyboards and large digital clocks have also been installed at the Foothills Library as part of this project.

On Saturday, February 23rd, the Foothills Library will host an Open House at 1:00 p.m. to introduce the Special Needs Resource Center to the community. Stop by to ask questions, see demos, and test out the new assistive technology! Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.

The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.