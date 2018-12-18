Libraries Closed for New Year's Day

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Main Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 31st. Libraries in the Yuma County Library District: Main, Heritage, Foothills, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton will be closed Tuesday, January 1st, in observance of New Year’s Day. The libraries will resume their regular hours Wednesday, January 2nd.

From Monday, December 17th, to Friday, December 28th, the Roll Library, located in the Mohawk Valley School, will only be open on the following days:

Wednesday, December 19th ● 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 21st ● 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Regular hours will resume on Wednesday, January 2nd.



From Monday, December 17th, to Friday, December 28th, the Dateland Library, located in the Dateland Elementary School, will only be open on the following days:

Tuesday, December 18th ● 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 20th ● 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Regular hours will resume on Wednesday, January 2nd.



For library locations and hours, visit www.yumalibrary.org