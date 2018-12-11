YPD Christmas DUI Detail 2018

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail on Thursday, December 20th, Friday, December 21st, Saturday, December 22nd and Sunday, December 23rd, 2018. Additional officers will be roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols are, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the focus will be impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

We recommend the following easy steps for a safe Christmas Holiday.