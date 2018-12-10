Join AWC Civic Orchestra for the Spirit of Christmas

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Civic Orchestra will be presenting “The Spirit of Christmas” on Saturday, December 15.

Make this concert a family tradition and experience the music of Christmas. Join the AWC Civic Orchestra, The String Ambassadors, the Young String Ambassadors, and Twinklers for the "Spirit of Christmas" at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theater, 254 S. Main St.



There are many different ideas about what the Spirit of Christmas is, perhaps the phrase makes you think of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. An annual Christmas Favorite, "The Spirit of Christmas" will prepare hearts and minds for the real reason for the season and the greatest gift of all.



Tickets are $15 and kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.YumaShowTickets.com, by phone at (928) 373-5202 or at the door.



Bring your ticket on the night of the concert to Prison Hill Brewing Company, 278 S. Main St., and receive a 10% discount off your bill. Each patron will need their own ticket in order to get the discount.

For more information, contact (928) 246-6715 or (928) 366-7913.