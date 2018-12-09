AWC Healthcare Programs to Present Open House

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Healthcare programs at Arizona Western College will be holding an open house for the community on Tuesday, December 11.

Those interested in learning about a future in healthcare can come meet current students and instructors from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kachina Medical Plaza, 2451 S. Avenue A, Suite E101.



Attendees can learn about the new Medical Assistant and Home Health Aide programs starting in spring of 2019.



Come experience first-hand the services that AWC’s Massage Therapy and Community Health Worker students can offer. Chair massage, foot treatments, hand massage, sound bath, Reiki treatments, and aromatherapy will be available as well as presentations on healthcare topics.



Light refreshments will be served.



For more information, contact Healthcare Programs Clinical Coordinator Irene Garcia at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-7529.