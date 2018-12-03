City seeks applicants for annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma residents are invited to apply for a once-a-week, in-depth course about different City functions, departments, services and facilities.

The City is now accepting applications for the 2019 Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA). Applications are available on the neighborhood involvement page of the City’s website, www.yumaaz.gov, (click on “Departments,” then “Community Development” and look for “Neighborhood Involvement,” or simply search for “Neighborhood Leadership” from the home page).

There is no fee to apply or attend. The first deadline for applications is Dec. 14; however, class size is limited, so prospective applicants are encouraged to apply early.

Academy participants will meet this year for three-hour sessions on Thursday evenings every week from Jan. 10 through April 18, culminating with a graduation event April 25. A maximum number of 25 Yuma residents are selected for a single academy from the group of applicants.

The NLA is an effort to ensure that the goals of the City are shared at the neighborhood level and neighborhood issues are at the forefront of policy decisions considered by the City Council. The NLA supports the formation of neighborhood associations and empowers residents in a neighborhood to seek a better quality of life that is citizen-driven and focused.

In a creative learning environment, the NLA brings together some of the City of Yuma’s leading representatives to equip participants with valuable insight and direction about understanding the City Charter, roles and responsibilities of City Council and City administration, an understanding of how City government works and its role in community affairs.

Graduates from the Neighborhood Leadership Academy are prepared for appointments to official City boards and commissions and are ready to serve if asked to work with City staff and Council on ad-hoc committees focusing on special issues and topics, and on community events.

Past graduates have reported that they leave better informed and prepared to participate in community boards and commissions and neighborhood associations.

NLA also prepares individuals to serve in elected City offices. Current councilmembers Edward Thomas and Jacob Miller are NLA graduates.

For additional information on the Neighborhood Leadership Academy or questions regarding the application, call City of Yuma Neighborhood Services at 928-373-5187.