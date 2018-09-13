Taste of Yuma Foodie Fest showcases local cuisine on October 5

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Foundation, AWC Alumni Association and Mexican Consulate in Yuma will be presenting the Taste of Yuma Foodie Fest on Friday, October 5. Taste of Yuma is a collaborative event celebrating the global diversity of foods found in Yuma County.

Test your palate as chefs and commercial vendors from throughout the region share their culinary talents with the community. The event will also feature a beer and wine garden.



Musicians and dance groups reflecting the various cultures of Yuma and Mexico will provide entertainment throughout the evening. Also, don’t miss the Yuma Chopped Championship featuring local high school culinary students who will be competing for best appetizer.



The event will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Avenue. Admission is $5 and children 14 and under get in free. Tasting tickets worth $1 each can be purchased at the entrance. Tastings will range from $1 to $3. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and programs provided by the AWC Alumni Association.



For more information, contact Gladys Anaya at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-7620.