Are you tough enough to survive the Oregon Trail?

Yuma, Arizona - Are you tough enough to survive the Oregon Trail? On Wednesday, September 12th and Saturday, September 29th, ages 8 and older are invited to play a live-action version of the retro video game “The Oregon Trail” at 4:00 p.m. Form a traveling party and see if you have the wits (and supplies) to make it from Missouri to Oregon.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.