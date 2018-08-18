AWC Culinary Arts Program Serves Formal Dinners the Fall

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Culinary Arts Program presents their formal dinner offerings that include an appetizer, soup or salad, a main dish with sides and dessert. The students in the program create the menus and serve the meals. The funds raised are used for the students and their program necessities.

A grilled salmon dinner is scheduled to be served beginning at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 11, in the Learning Resources (LR) Building-Room LR109 at the AWC Yuma Campus. The Final Student Buffet will be held in Frances Morris Boardroom, Dr. Schoening Conference Center on December 4, 2018.

Additional dinners will be offered every two weeks, on Tuesdays. Each dinner will feature a different menu.

September 11 – Salmon $30.00

September 25 – Prime Rib $30.00

October 9 – Armenian Night – Braised Lamb Shanks $30.00

October 23 – Surf and Turf – Beef Tenderloin and Lobster Tail $50.00

November 6 – Italian Night – Osso Buco $35.00

November 20 – French Night – Coq au Vin $25.00

December 4 – Student Buffet $20.00

Tickets cost $20-$50 per person depending on the meal. Season tickets are available for $200 that covers all seven events. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the AWC Business Office on main campus. For payment by phone, please call (928) 317-7666.