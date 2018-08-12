New United States Border Patrol Chief has Ties to Yuma

Yuma, Arizona - Today, Carla Provost, was officially selected to be Chief of the Border Patrol. She previously served in command staff roles at Yuma Sector.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief

Carla L. Provost

This morning, Carla Provost took the helm as the United States Border Patrol’s 18th chief, and is the first female to serve in this role. She has more than 23 years in the U.S. Border Patrol, and has held many leadership positions in the organization, including two within Yuma Sector. Chief Provost served as an Assistant Chief Patrol Agent at Yuma Sector Headquarters from 2006 – 2009. She was then selected as Wellton Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge and served in that position until 2011.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik said, “We are proud to have Chief Provost named as the new Chief of the Border Patrol. She is a proven leader and the right person at the right time to lead the Border Patrol.” He continued, “Chief Provost has always served with honor, integrity and unwavering dedication to the mission and the people she leads.”