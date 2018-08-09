2nd Yuma Jersey Mike's Subs Opens August 15 with FYRMC Fundraiser

Yuma, Arizona - Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open in Yuma on August 15. Franchise owners Ryan Feghali and his father Elie Feghali, will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, August 15 to Sunday, August 19 to support the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (FYRMC).

The new restaurant, located at 1580 S. 4th Avenue, is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to the FYRMC Walk-Fit Program collaboration. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“Before joining Jersey Mike’s, my dad had been involved in another franchise concept for about 30 years,” said Ryan Feghali. “Eventually, I bought into that same franchise. However, we have been interested in Jersey Mike’s for years due to its amazing products and how much it gives back to the community. The Jersey Mike’s team puts their heart and soul into the products and has a strong culture. We knew this would be the perfect addition to our business, as it is a brand we can feel proud representing.”

Ryan added, “for this grand opening, we have partnered up with the FYRMC’s Walk-Fit program. It promotes living a healthy lifestyle and is heavily involved in the community. If you have not contributed to this charity before, now is the perfect time to do so!”

The Feghalis are exemplary Jersey Mike’s franchise owners who share the company’s commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service, and who are dedicated to giving back to the local community. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $34 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. This year, the company’s 8th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $6 million for more than 170 charities throughout the country.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 1,500 restaurants open and under development nationwide. Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s fastest-growing Limited Service Chain and fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2018 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100.

The growth is fueled by passionate Jersey Mike’s fans who crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice” – red wine vinegar and olive oil blended to perfection. Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot, piled high on in-store baked bread and served up with a helping of neighborly banter from a dedicated and high-energy team.

Jersey Mike’s is always looking for outstanding candidates to join its winning team. Dedicated to a culture of giving, the team is a perfect blend of talent, trust, teamwork, and a shared vision. For more information and to learn about Jersey Mike’s team members who moved from “behind the counter” to franchise owner, please visit: http://www.jerseymikes.com/careers.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at (928) 782-5000.