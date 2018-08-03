Facebook Ads & Analytics - Summer Business Series

Yuma, Arizona - In August 2018, the Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with Vanessa Castillo, will host a Summer Business Series at the Main Library. Aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, and students are invited to attend workshops focusing on marketing and social media.

Vanessa Castillo, local small business consultant and digital marketing expert, will present “Facebook Ads & Analytics” on Thursday, August 16th, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Meeting Room A. Learn how to create Facebook ads for different purposes and how to read analytics to better understand your online performance.



Future Summer Business Series workshops include:



Thursday, August 23rd • 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Email Marketing & Blogging

Join us for an overview of email marketing and learn how to incorporate blogging into your marketing strategy.



There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. Call (928) 373-6480 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.