City of Yuma Police Department Fraud Alert

Yuma, Arizona - We are starting to receive reports of a new scam going around the Yuma area affecting our local business community. Several of our local businesses are receiving calls telling them they owe money for items ordered. The scammer will name items that could be legitimately ordered for that business. The employee is told to get cash, exchange it for pesos, take it to a bank in San Luis, Mexico and deposit it. The scammer will either know the manager’s name or trick the employee into saying the manager’s name and say they knew about the order. Another story the suspect is telling is that they are from corporate and money needs to be deposited. Some of the businesses affected by this scam have lost several thousand dollars.

These scams are happening at night or early morning hours. They are having the money deposited into numerous ATM machines in Mexico into multiple accounts.

If you are a business owner or manager, please let your employees know about this scam. When in doubt, call and double check information so you do not become a victim of this type of fraud.

If you believe you have been a victim of this type of crime, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.