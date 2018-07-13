Skimmer Alert

Yuma, Arizona - It has come to our attention that numerous “gas pump skimmers” are being found in the Phoenix area. Although we have not had any recent reports of “gas pump skimmers” being found in our area yet, we want to remind our community to be alert when using gas pumps and ATM machines. Skimmers are now Bluetooth capable and can be downloaded remotely.

These electronic devices are either installed or attached to the gas pumps and are hard to detect. They are used to obtain credit and debit card information by capturing the PIN and account information. This information may be used later to make fraudulent purchases with the victim’s account. Skimmers also are commonly planted in ATMs. The funds are often not taken until several months later, making the crime of the actual scam difficult to pinpoint.



The devices are usually left on the pump for a short period of time and then later removed by the criminals. There have been increased reports of this type of crime all across the country and we are not isolated from this type of crime. The tips listed below may prevent you from being a victim of “skimming”:

1. You can select credit at the pump to avoid falling victim to debit card fraud.

2. Routinely check your bank statements and use credit cards with fraud protection to avoid identify theft.

3. You can pay inside the store and remain inside to sign all credit card receipts.

4. Make sure you get your receipts and properly destroy them by shredding.

5. Don’t use pumps hidden from the view of the gas station attendant.

Here are two websites that have more information on “skimmers”.

https://www.creditcards.com/credit-card-news/gas-pump-atm-skimmers.php

https://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2469560,00.asp

If you believe you have been a victim of this type of crime, please report it to the City of Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700.