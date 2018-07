Computación Básica - Computer Basics

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st, the Foothills Library will offer Computación Básica (Computer Basics) at 4:00 p.m. Learn computer components and demystify computer jargon! This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required. Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.