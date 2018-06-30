Coloring and Crafts

Yuma, Arizona - Adults are invited to the Foothills Library for coloring and crafts! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.



Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 1:00 p.m.

Yarn Over Yuma

Meet fellow knitters and crocheters and share tips and techniques! Feel free to bring a work in progress. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.



Friday, July 20th @ 2:00 p.m.

Coloring Club

Relax and enjoy coloring while sharing tips and techniques with other colorists. Some supplies and materials are provided.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.