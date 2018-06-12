Balloon Making Cowboy

Yuma County, Arizona - Visit Yuma County Libraries June 26th – 29th for interactive story times with the Balloon Making Cowboy and his amazing balloon creations! There is no charge to attend this family-friendly program.

Tuesday, June 26th

10:00 a.m. - Dateland Library • 1300 S Avenue 64E, Dateland AZ

2:00 p.m. - Wellton Library • 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton AZ



Wednesday, June 27th

10:30 a.m. - Heritage Library • 350 S Third Avenue, Yuma AZ

2:00 p.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ



Thursday, June 28th

11:00 a.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ

2:00 p.m. - Somerton Library • 240 Canal Street, Somerton AZ

5:30 p.m. - San Luis Library • 1075 N 6th Avenue, San Luis AZ



Friday, June 29th

10:30 a.m. - Foothills Library • 13226 E South Frontage Road, Yuma AZ

2:00 p.m. - Roll Library • 5151 S Avenue 39E Roll, AZ