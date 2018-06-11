Report on City's drinking water is now available

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma’s annual Water Quality Report is now available online on the City of Yuma website. Once again this year, the city’s drinking water met all state and federal regulatory standards to safeguard public health.

The annual report – also known as a Consumer Confidence Report – contains information on source water, the levels of any detected contaminants, and the City’s compliance with drinking water rules, including monitoring. Some pieces of educational information concerning the City’s water are also included.

Access the report directly at www.YumaAz.gov/WaterQualityReport.

The reports are based on calendar year data. This report contains data collected between January and December 2017.

The eight-page report also contains short, easy-to-read sections on water issues including:

A description of the source water used by the City of Yuma.

Substances that could be in City water, and where they come from.

A description of the treatment processes used by the City’s Main Street and Agua Viva water treatment facilities.

A message from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A warning on the impact of lead in home plumbing to your health, and how you can reduce your potential exposure.

Individual residents who desire a printed copy may use the online link above to print out their own copy, or may pick up a copy at either the city services bill payment counter on the first floor of City Hall, One City Plaza, or by calling the Utilities department at 928-373-4502 and requesting a copy.

The City’s Water Quality Report is required through the Safe Drinking Water Act, a 1974 federal law that works through effectively setting health-based standards and regulations and overseeing drinking water suppliers. Amendments to the Act in 1986 and 1996 increased the effectiveness and protection of drinking water and drinking water sources.

Currently, U.S. community water systems are required to monitor their drinking water multiple times per day to test for more than 90 contaminants and report any violations that may have occurred.

The Utilities Department is required to make the report available to customers by July 1.