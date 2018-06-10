Agents Arrest Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident for Smuggling Meth, Heroin, and Oxycodone

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate-8 Immigration Checkpoint east of Yuma arrested a 20-year-old male from Guadalupe, Arizona, after finding 12 packages containing three different types of narcotics in his vehicle late Monday.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Wellton Station agents referred a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruze to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect.

Agents searched the vehicle and discovered 12 packages of narcotics located in the back seat of the vehicle. Upon examination, it was discovered that the packages contained heroin, methamphetamine, and 591 pills of oxycodone. The heroin and meth have a combined value of $102,488.

