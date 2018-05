Foothills Library will host Dungeons and Dragons

Yuma, Arizona - Join a quest to save the realm! On Saturday, June 16th, the Foothills Library will host Dungeons and Dragons, the iconic role playing game, at 2:00 p.m. New and experienced players are welcome. Characters will be provided, but custom ones can be made upon request prior to the event.

For more information, contact Daniel Hernandez at (928) 373-6528.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road.