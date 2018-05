Foothills Library Board Game Day

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love board games? So do we! On Saturday, June 9th, the Foothills Library will host Board Game Day at 2:00 p.m. for all ages. Bring in your favorite board game, play one of ours, or learn how to play this month’s featured game, “Betrayal at House on the Hill.”

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.