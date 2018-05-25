Family Activities in the Foothills

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Foothills Library for programs, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Friday, June 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd @ 11:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Saturday, June 2nd @ 10:00 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Sign up for summer reading and join us for games, snacks and fun! All ages welcome.



Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Instruments

Rock out by making your own drums, harmonica, and guitar!



Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th ● 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Toddler Time

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Thursday, June 7th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Saturday, June 9th & 23rd @ 12:00 p.m.

Teen Makey Makey Project

The world is your keyboard! Turn everyday objects into touchpads and use them with the Internet. Play virtual piano on bananas! Play Super Mario using Play-Doh control buttons! What will you create?

(Ages 13-18)



Saturday, June 9th @ 1:00 p.m.

Volcanoes

Learn about how volcanoes work. Make your own lava lamp! (Ages 8-12)



Thursday, June 14th @ 10:30 a.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums! All ages welcome.



Thursday, June 14th @ 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 30th @ 12:00 p.m.

Just Dance for Teens

Test your rhythm and challenge your friends playing “Just Dance” on the library’s Wii! (Ages 13-18)



Saturday, June 16th @ 12:00 p.m.

Rock Band Rock out for Teens

Live out your ultimate rock and roll fantasy while playing Rock Band! (Ages 13-18)



Saturday, June 16th @ 1:00 p.m.

Rock Painting

Turn an ordinary rock into a work of art!



Thursday, June 21st @ 12:00 p.m.

Teen Paper Club

Discover all the art you can create using paper. (Ages 13-18)



Saturday, June 23rd @ 1:00 p.m.

Crystals

Discover the science behind how crystals are made.



Tuesday, June 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Dance Party!

Little ones can wiggle, hop, and dance the morning away!



Friday, June 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



Saturday, June 30th • 10:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 342-1640 to register.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.