Colorado River Fire

Yuma, Arizona On Sunday May 20, 2018 just after 11:00 am, a brush fire was reported near Riverside Park, east of the Territorial Prison. Arriving Yuma Fire Department (YFD) personnel found smoke showing approximately ½ mile east of Riverside Park on the south side of the Colorado River.

The area was in soft dirt with heavy brush, and a YFD Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) was used to survey the area and deploy personnel in wildland firefighting gear. The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) was notified due to strong winds pushing the fire north toward the river. By noon, additional firefighting resources from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and other state agencies were requested, with BLM arriving on the scene about 2:00 pm.

Work continued throughout the afternoon to contain the fire but, driven by winds, the fire did jump to the north side of the river. Reports of tubers and others floating down the river were received and efforts were made by the Yuma Police Department to stop individuals from putting into the river and warn those already in the water to get out. A citizen already in the area with a boat provided additional assistance to those already too close to the fire.

By approximately 4:00 pm additional BLM recourses had arrived and firefighting efforts were mostly involving the north side of the river with the use of crews on the ground, firefighting boats and a helicopter from the Prescott area. By approximately 7:00 pm the fire was dying down, with YFD involvement reduced to a fire-watch on the Arizona side in the event of flare-ups.

As of about 7:00 am Monday morning, there was no smoke showing along the river and any further actions were being taken by BLM. In addition to YFD, YPD, ICFD, and BLM, assistance from the Yuma County and Imperial County Sheriff’s Offices, AZ State Wildland “Superstition” Fire Crew, and others were greatly appreciated in effectively and safely dealing with this fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.