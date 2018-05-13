Border Patrol Agents Seize More Than $74,000 of Methamphetamine at Checkpoint

Yuma, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 95 Immigration Checkpoint seized 11 packages of methamphetamine in an attempted smuggling attempt Wednesday.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, agents referred a gray Ford Taurus to secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 24.9 pounds of methamphetamine in a post-factory compartment between the back seat and trunk of the vehicle. The narcotics have a street value of $74,700.

A 46-year-old female, a United States citizen from Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in the incident.