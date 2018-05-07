Officer Involved Shooting 100 block of W. Giss Parkway

Yuma, Arizona - This afternoon, at approximately 4:31 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of W. Giss Parkway.

Shortly after officers arrived in the area an officer involved shooting occurred and one person is deceased.

No Yuma Police Department officers were injured during this incident.

The Yuma Police Department is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The west bound lane of Giss Parkway is closed at this time and will remain closed for several hours.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.