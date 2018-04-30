AWC Presents Distinguished Visiting Writer Series May 9

Yuma, Arizona - The community is invited to the Distinguished Visiting Writer Series on Wednesday, May 9, featuring “The Book of Duels” author Dr. Michael Garriga.

The series will begin with Garriga discussing his work, fiction, and craft from 1:40 to 2:55 p.m. in room BA 111 of the AWC Yuma Campus. He will also give a public reading of his work at 6:30 p.m. at the AWC Theater.

Both events are free and open to the public.



“The Book of Duels” consists of 33 short stories, each comprised of three separate dramatic monologues rendered in the final seconds before an ultimate confrontation. The multi-perspective narratives range from biblical, mythical, and historical reimaginations of duels and the moments just before one combatant dies, and the other walks away.



A native of the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Garriga comes from a long line of notable Creole outlaws and storytellers. He’s worked as a bartender, shrimp picker, and a soundman in a blues bar. Now he earns his keep teaching writing as an Associate Professor of Creative Writing at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, where he lives with his wife and two sons.



The Distinguished Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the Creative Writing School of AWC in conjunction with KAWC and the AWC Alpha-Zeta Chapter of the National English Honor Society.

For more information, contact Dr. Eric Lee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 344-7738.