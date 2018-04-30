City of Yuma photo contest to help celebrate Drinking Water Week

Yuma, Arizona - Each year, the City of Yuma Utilities department sets up a month-long display in City Hall to remind residents of the value of the City’s water service. This year, the City invites residents to help spread the news – and will send five random participants to the movies for doing so.

The City of Yuma announces its #yumawater18 photo contest, which will take place through the month of May on Instagram, a free, social networking app that encourages sharing of original photos. At the end of each week, one participant will be drawn at random to receive a pair of tickets to a local movie theater.

To enter, please follow these steps:

Follow the City of Yuma’s official Instagram account, @cityofyumaaz.

Take a photo of the topic of the week illustrating Yuma, Arizona examples.

Post your own original photo using the hashtag #yumawater18.

Tag your account and @cityofyumaaz in the photo.

If your Instagram account is private, simply take a screenshot of your post once it is published and send it to us via direct message, or email it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (participants do not need to have a public account to be included in the contest).

Winners will be selected at random from among that week’s entries. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram.

Here are the topics for each week of the #yumawater18 photo contest:

May 1-4 –Your favorite Yuma water feature (natural or manmade).

May 7-11 –An example of water conservation in Yuma.

May 14-18 – Water infrastructure in Yuma.

May 21-25 – Your favorite Yuma water feature (natural or manmade).

May 28-31 - An example of water conservation in Yuma.

Examples of “water features” could be fountains, pools, tanks, sprinklers, irrigation systems, or the play places using water at Friendship Park and Carver Park.

Examples of “water infrastructure” include water meters, water tanks, water lines under construction, water treatment facilities, and canals.

The City is holding this contest in conjunction with Drinking Water Week, when the American Water Works Association and the water community across North America will celebrate by recognizing the vital role drinking water plays in daily lives. This year’s week is May 6-12 and will focus on ways in which water consumers can take personal responsibility in caring for their tap water and protecting water sources.