Border Patrol Agents Thwart Multiple Drug Smuggling Events

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents near Wellton, Arizona made multiple drug seizures and arrests in two separate incidents at the Interstate-8 Immigration Checkpoint yesterday, one such arrest including a 60-year-old United States citizen.

In the first event at approximately 12:20 p.m., agents directed a white 2015 Nissan Rogue to the secondary inspection area of the checkpoint after a positive canine alert. The occupants, a 30-year-old male from Heber Springs, Arkansas and 24-year-old female from Drasco, Arkansas, both United States citizens, granted search consent to the agents. Agents subsequently discovered 22 pounds of marijuana, along with 313 grams of hashish, which is worth approximately $11,000.

In the second event at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to a black 2017 Honda Civic in the primary inspection lane of the checkpoint. The driver, a 60-year-old male United States citizen from Campo, California, granted consent for agents to search the vehicle. Agents found a large duffel bag in the cargo area with 10.65 pounds, worth $5,325, of marijuana in the vehicle.

All three subjects were placed under arrest and a vehicle was seized. All subjects were turned over to the Department of Public Safety.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through Southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.