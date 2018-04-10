What is Giving? Workshop

Yuma, Arizona - “What is Giving?” On Tuesday, April 17th, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma will discuss the role that giving plays in your personal finance plan at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. All ages welcome! There is no charge to attend.

This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.