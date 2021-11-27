Sports News

Yuma, Arizona - Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers defensive tackle Curley Culp passed away this morning at the age of 75, his family announced.

Culp played 14 pro seasons, winning both a Super Bowl and AFL title with the Chiefs. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1975 and earned five Pro Bowl selections. Culp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 2008.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Curley Culp," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "He was a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley's humility and grace were always apparent. He loved the Hall of Fame -- always proudly wearing his Gold Jacket as he visited Canton many times following his election in 2013.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Curley's wife, Collette, and their entire family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Curley's memory."

After earning All-American honors at Arizona State, Culp was selected by Denver in the second round of the 1968 NFL Draft. The Broncos worked Culp at guard prior to trading him to the Chiefs before his rookie season. He went on to play in 179 games and make 156 starts, including six-plus seasons in Kansas City, parts of seven seasons in Houston and parts of two with the Detroit Lions.

The Arizona native announced on his Twitter account in November that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.