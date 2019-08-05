Arizona Cardinals Make Move To Digital Ticketing At State Farm Stadium

Sports News

Glendale, Arizona - The Cardinals are reminding fans that the team’s new secure digital ticketing program will be in place for all 2019 games at State Farm Stadium, starting with Thursday’s preseason contest vs. the Chargers.

As part of a league-wide initiative that involves all 32 NFL teams, fans will be able to access Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium either through digital cards for season ticket members or on a smartphone via digital tickets accessible through the team’s free mobile app.

Paper tickets – including print-at-home and PDF versions – are no longer available or accepted. And because of the encryption technology utilized, screen shots of bar codes will not be acceptable for entry.

In addition to enhancing security and reducing fraud concerns involved with lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets, digital ticketing allows for quick and easy stadium entry as well as the added convenience that gives customers the ability to manage, transfer or sell tickets at anytime from anywhere.

Cardinals season ticket members have received pre-loaded cards that provide entry to each home game. They and all other ticket holders can also access and manage tickets digitally via the team’s free mobile app. From there, fans simply download tickets to their smartphones and present for entry via an encrypted bar code that refreshes every few seconds.

For more information on the team’s digital ticketing process, please visit the Cardinals website: www.azcardinals.com/tickets/digital/

Cardinals Free Mobile App: To download the free app or update to the newest version, please visit www.azcardinals.com/app. Fans who currently have the Cardinals mobile app are strongly encouraged to update to the latest version and also turn on notifications in their settings in order to fully utilize updated ticketing enhancements as well as exclusive in-stadium options such as live video, replays and NFL RedZone.

Digital Ticketing Assistance: As the team transitions to this new league-wide mobile ticketing system, a Digital Ticketing Assistance team will be on hand near each entry point at State Farm Stadium to help fans who may need it. Anyone with questions should look for one of these white tents marked with green “Digital Ticketing Assistance” signage.