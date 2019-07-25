Arizona Coyotes Announce 2019-20 Theme Nights And Promotions

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today the team's theme nights and promotions for the 2019-20 NHL season. In total, the Coyotes will have 20 theme and promotion nights this season that include several great promotional items that will be given away to fans at Gila River Arena.

Below is a current list of the Coyotes theme nights and giveaway items during the 2019-20 regular season:

• Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Boston Bruins (Opening Night): The Coyotes will kick off the regular season against the 2019 Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All fans in attendance will receive a Kachina jersey rally towel courtesy of NHL Network. Fans are encouraged to attend the pregame plaza party outside Gila River Arena. Players will arrive on the Red Carpet and enter the arena through the plaza at Gate 4 from 3-4 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (College Night): Rep your school's colors at Gila River Arena while fans in attendance will receive a jersey koozie while supplies last.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs. Montreal Canadiens (HOWL-o-ween): Get the Halloween party started a night early with the Coyotes on HOWL-o-ween night. Trick or treating, presented by Fry's Food Stores, will take place on the concourse pregame.

• Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche: Fans will receive a State Forty Eight tee shirt courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos while supplies last.

• Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota Wild (Military Appreciation Night): Help the Coyotes honor local active and veteran military members. Fans will receive a Coyotes camouflage hat while supplies last.

• Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Calgary Flames (Hockey Fights Cancer): Join the Coyotes and the NHL in supporting the fight against cancer on Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by Dignity Health. As part of the afternoon, the Coyotes will wear lavender HFC jerseys during warmup

• Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. Edmonton Oilers: The Coyotes encourage fans to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to the game as part of the team's Food Drive benefiting St. Mary's Food Bank.

• Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. San Jose Sharks (Star Wars Night)

• Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. New Jersey Devils (Happy HOWLidays): Celebrate the holidays with the Coyotes at Gila River Arena when fans will receive an Ugly Sweater Blanket courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos while supplies last.

• Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Stars (Happy HOWLidays): Fans in attendance will receive a scarf courtesy of FOX Sports Arizona while supplies last.

• Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. St. Louis Blues (New Year's Eve): Ring in 2020 as the Coyotes host the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues.

• Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings (Go Green Night presented by SRP)

• Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Edmonton Oilers (Phoenix Rising Night)

• Thursday, Feb. 6 vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Fans in attendance will receive a car shade courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos while supplies last.

• Monday, Feb. 17 vs. New York Islanders (Kids Day): Celebrate President's Day at the Coyotes' matinee game with Howler and all of his friends. Fans receive a Howler mug while supplies last.

• Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Health & Wellness Night): Fans will receive a Kachinawater bottle while supplies last.

• Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres (Country Night): Two-step the night away with the Coyotes. Fans in attendance will receive a hat courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos while supplies last.

• Friday, Mar. 20 vs. Detroit Red Wings (Turn Back the Clock/90's Night): Fans will receive a Kachina Fanny Pack courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos while supplies last.

• Saturday, Mar. 28 vs. Nashville Predators (Marvel Superhero Night)

• Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets (Fan Appreciation Game): The Coyotes will show their appreciation for the best fans in the NHL.

The Kid's Postgame Slapshot returns for 15 dates this season. Kids 14 and under can take a slapshot on the Gila River Arena ice following every Saturday and Sunday home game except for Oct. 5 vs. BOS, Feb. 15 vs. WSH and Apr. 4 vs. WPG.

The Coyotes will host Plaza Parties outside Gila River Arena before each Saturday and Sunday home game plus Oct. 30 vs. MTL, Dec. 31 vs. STL, Feb. 17 vs. NYI, Mar. 12 vs. VAN and Mar. 20 vs. DET.

Please note that promotions and giveaways are subject to change.

The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, October 5 versus the Boston Bruins. Game time is 6 p.m. at Gila River Arena. For more information on Coyotes tickets, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit www.ArizonaCoyotes.com.